LEADER IN LIGHTWEIGHT COMPONENT MACHINING

A-Kaiser GmbH has been a leader in the machining of lightweight aluminium components and ultra-lightweight magnesium parts since 1979. On account of their low weight and associated economy, these components are the choice of the automotive industry.

Germany’s major automotive manufacturers and renowned Tier 1 suppliers have numbered among some of our customers for decades. We are currently focusing our company on the field of chassis components and electro-mobility.

At our two production plants, we have an over 600-strong workforce specialising in the mechanical processing of gear and clutch housings, which are supplied to gear plants as ready-to-install components.

We also excel in the processing of grey cast iron, spheroidal graphite cast iron and steel components.