A-Kaiser GmbH disposes over a broad spectrum of industrial manufacturing processes and capabilities for the pre- and final processing of semi-finished metal products.
LEADER IN LIGHTWEIGHT COMPONENT MACHINING
A-Kaiser GmbH has been a leader in the machining of lightweight aluminium components and ultra-lightweight magnesium parts since 1979. On account of their low weight and associated economy, these components are the choice of the automotive industry.
Germany’s major automotive manufacturers and renowned Tier 1 suppliers have numbered among some of our customers for decades. We are currently focusing our company on the field of chassis components and electro-mobility.
At our two production plants, we have an over 600-strong workforce specialising in the mechanical processing of gear and clutch housings, which are supplied to gear plants as ready-to-install components.
We also excel in the processing of grey cast iron, spheroidal graphite cast iron and steel components.
The portfolio at A-Kaiser GmbH spans a range of just-in-time product configurations for machining vehicle components.
A-Kaiser GmbH operates according to internationally recognised, certified standards. Here you will find all the latest certificates awarded to our production plants.